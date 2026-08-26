© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDOT to host public information sessions on proposed I-75 improvements in Lee and Collier

WGCU
Published August 26, 2026 at 2:09 PM EDT
File/WGCU
The Florida Department of Transportation will host three open house public meetings next week for residents to learn more about planned improvements to I-75.

The Florida Department of Transportation will host three open house public meetings next week for residents to learn more about planned improvements to I-75.

The enhancements are slated for the stretch of highway between Exit 105 at Golden Gate Parkway, to Exit 128 at Alico Road.

Proposed improvements include adding segments of additional lanes, a new diverging diamond interchange at Immokalee Road, ramp modifications at some interchanges, resurfacing and noise walls.

A meeting Aug. 31 from 4 pm to 6 pm will take place at Estero Community Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

The other in-person meeting is on Sept. 1, also from 4 pm to 6 pm at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples.

A third session will be held virtually Sept. 2 from 6 pm to 7 pm. It can be accessed at this link: https://bit.ly/I-75GGtoAlico.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Government & Politics WGCU NewsI-75Florida Department of Transportation
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU