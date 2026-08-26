FDOT to host public information sessions on proposed I-75 improvements in Lee and Collier

The Florida Department of Transportation will host three open house public meetings next week for residents to learn more about planned improvements to I-75.

The enhancements are slated for the stretch of highway between Exit 105 at Golden Gate Parkway, to Exit 128 at Alico Road.

Proposed improvements include adding segments of additional lanes, a new diverging diamond interchange at Immokalee Road, ramp modifications at some interchanges, resurfacing and noise walls.

A meeting Aug. 31 from 4 pm to 6 pm will take place at Estero Community Park, 9200 Corkscrew Palms Blvd., Estero.

The other in-person meeting is on Sept. 1, also from 4 pm to 6 pm at North Collier Regional Park, 15000 Livingston Road, Naples.

A third session will be held virtually Sept. 2 from 6 pm to 7 pm. It can be accessed at this link: https://bit.ly/I-75GGtoAlico.

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