Every vote counted in approving Marco Island bonds; one-vote win stands

Whoever came up with the phrase: Every vote counts, probably is feeling validation after the results of last week's election on Marco Island.

On Wednesday the Collier County Canvassing Board confirmed that the bond referendum on Marco was approved by a single vote: 2,259 to 2,258. The means the results are certified and considered final.

The yes vote also means the city can borrow up to $23 million dollars to replace the Caxambas and Goldenrod bridges, repair three other bridges, and re-pave about 30 miles of streets.

But it won't happen overnight. City Manager Casey Lucius said the city council first must authorize the borrowing of money, according to the vote of the people. She said that is scheduled for a council meeting the second week of September. Then, she said, it could take several months until the first chunk of $23 million arrives in the city coffers.

Paying off the bonds is predicted to cost an average Marco home-owner about $60 more a year in taxes.

The average taxable value of a home on Marco is about $580,000. Paying off the bonds will take up to 20 years.

Marco city staffers have said in public meetings that the island needs at least $50 million in road and bridge improvements or replacements. The city has said the $23 million at least will be a start in addressing transportation infrastructure needs.

Mike Walcher is a reporter with WGCU News. He also teaches Journalism at Florida Gulf Coast University. WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

