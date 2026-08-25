Byron Donalds picks State Sen. Bryan Avila as running mate

TALLAHASSEE – U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, the Republican nominee for governor, tapped state Sen. Bryan Avila of Miami as his running mate, who would become lieutenant governor if they win the general election in November.

Avila, 42, was elected to the House in 2014 and served eight years there before moving to the Senate in 2022. He was born in Hialeah and went to the University of Miami and later received masters degrees in criminal justice and public administration from Florida International University.

Donalds highlighted Avila’s background as the son of immigrants from Cuba who fled the communist government, and compared it with his Democratic opponent, former U.S. Rep. David Jolly, who will share a ticket with U.S. Senate Democratic nominee Angie Nixon a member of the Democratic Socialists of America.

Jolly picked former U.S. Rep. Gwen Graham as his running mate, and both have rejected the “socialist” label but Donalds and Republicans are connecting them to Nixon and the broader push from socialists around the country that has seen DSA-backed candidates win Democratic primaries in Michigan and New York.

“David Jolly and Gwen Graham answer to the Democratic Socialists of America; we answer to the people of Florida,” Donalds said at an event in the Freedom Tower in Miami, a building honored by Cuban immigrants for its role in processing refugees. “In this critical fight I wanted a proven warrior to fight beside me.”

Avila is also a captain in the Florida National Guard and serves as dean of the School of Criminal Justice at Doral College, a private school that opened in 2012. As of the fall of 2024 it had 559 students.

“My parents fled communist Cuba and left behind their home and their business because they knew what happens when government takes over, when freedom despairs and when socialism turns an opportunity into misery,” Avila said.

Donalds and Avila also emphasized his record in the Legislature, including sponsoring a bill this year (SB 484) to put some restrictions on large data centers.

The new law, pushed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, requires technology companies building the behemoths that use more energy than typical centers and are central to the burgeoning artificial intelligence industry to pay for their share of the energy consumption rather than spreading it out among ratepayers.

During the GOP primary, Donalds was hit by his opponents for taking money from tech companies and largely favoring the construction of data centers.

Avila stressed the importance of driving down prices and especially the cost of owning a home for young Floridians, whom he addressed directly in his speech.

“I know you’re concerned about when you’ll be able to purchase your first home,” Avila said. “We hear you and we will fight for you.”

Concerns about the cost of living have heightened, though, among voters, as the Iran war drags on, gas prices remain high, inflation still elevates grocery prices and housing and insurance costs remain exorbitant in Florida.

In reaction, Jolly hinted he’ll highlight Donalds’ connection with President Donald Trump during the next 70 days before the general election Nov. 3.

“I congratulate former State Sen. Bryan Avila on his selection as the Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee. I wish him well,” Jolly posted on X. “But, let's be honest: this race won't come down to Byron Donalds’ relationship with Avila, it will come down to Byron’s relationship with Donald Trump.”