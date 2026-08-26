Lee Health drops United Healthcare as in-network provider

Lee Health, the system that dominates Lee County in terms of hospitals and clinics, has abruptly announced that it is dropping United Healthcare as an in-network provider as of 2027.

When asked for comment, Lee Health sent this statement:

"We understand this announcement may concern patients, families, and employers across Southwest Florida, and we did not make this decision lightly. Our commitment remains unchanged: putting patients first, minimizing disruption to care, and working closely with physicians, community partners, and health plan partners to help ensure patients have access to the care they need, when and where they need it. Lee Health recognizes that our patients have choices of providers and health plans.

"Our patients can gather information about and assess whether Lee Health is in-network or out of network with health plans by visiting LeeHealth.org. For questions about the change, call 239.320.1234 or visit LeeHealth.org/UnitedHealthcare."

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