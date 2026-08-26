E-bikes can be as dangerous as motorcycles, says ER doc

You can't drive down a Florida street without seeing an e-bike — or electric bike.

Jordi Fonts is an emergency medicine physician at Lee Health. He says that he sees injuries from e-bike accidents every week. And that the injuries are much more severe than from regular bike accidents.

"Typically, on a regular manually operated bicycle, it's tough to get above like 10 mph, 15 mph. On these e-bikes, they're commonly going like 20, 25 mph," said Dr. Fonts.

The higher speeds, he says, causes injuries that mimic motorcycle accidents—broken arms and legs, internal injuries like a collapsed lung, and traumatic brain injuries.

Dr. Fonts says that if you are going to ride an e-bike, protect yourself.

"Helmets are nonnegotiable," he said.

He also recommends wearing long pants and long-sleeved protective clothing. Ride in quieter, residential areas, keep your speed below 20 miles per hour, and don't ride on the sidewalk.

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