Epicenter of 6.1 magnitude earthquake placed at 60-plus miles west of Cuba

The epicenter of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday in the Gulf about 64 miles west of Cuba.

The United States Geological Survey which reported the quake said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Further preliminary information on the temblor was not available.

Epicenter of 6.1 earthquake today located about 64 miles west of Cuba in the Gulf.

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