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Epicenter of 6.1 magnitude earthquake placed at 60-plus miles west of Cuba

WGCU | By WGCU Staff
Published June 8, 2026 at 2:44 PM EDT
A United States Geological Survey map showed the epicenter of a 6.1 earthquake was about 64 miles west of Cuba in the Gulf.
A United States Geological Survey map showed the epicenter of a 6.1 earthquake was about 64 miles west of Cuba in the Gulf.

The epicenter of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday in the Gulf about 64 miles west of Cuba.

The United States Geological Survey which reported the quake said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.

Further preliminary information on the temblor was not available.

Epicenter of 6.1 earthquake today located about 64 miles west of Cuba in the Gulf.
Epicenter of 6.1 earthquake today located about 64 miles west of Cuba in the Gulf.

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