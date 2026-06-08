Epicenter of 6.1 magnitude earthquake placed at 60-plus miles west of Cuba
The epicenter of a 6.1 magnitude earthquake was reported Monday in the Gulf about 64 miles west of Cuba.
The United States Geological Survey which reported the quake said there was a low likelihood of casualties and damage.
Further preliminary information on the temblor was not available.
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