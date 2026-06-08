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Florida rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Cuba's coast

FPREN | By Andrew Wulfeck
Published June 8, 2026 at 3:28 PM EDT
Florida rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Cuba's coast
Florida rattled by 6.1 magnitude earthquake off Cuba's coast

A strong earthquake off the coast of western Cuba was felt across much of the Florida Peninsula Monday afternoon, prompting evacuations from some buildings in Miami and Tampa.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake was estimated to be a magnitude 6.1 and occurred shortly after 2 p.m.

According to the agency, the epicenter was located about 65 miles west-northwest of Mantua, Cuba, in the southeastern Gulf.

The shaking was noticeable enough across the Sunshine State that residents flocked to social media to figure out what had occurred.

"I was sitting on my couch and felt the whole couch move, looked at my coffee table and it was swaying, then checked my water and it was moving," a Hollywood-area resident posted on social media.

Earthquake shake map.
Earthquake shake map.

Similar witness accounts were also reported along Florida's west coast and through Central Florida, but as of Monday afternoon, there was no reported damage.

"Minor tremors from an earthquake in the Gulf, SW of Cuba have been felt in South Florida. There is no cause for alarm," rescuers with Miami Beach Fire stated.

Cuba is located near where the North American and Caribbean tectonic plates meet, so earthquakes are not uncommon
The last major event in the immediate region was a magnitude 5.9 quake that occurred in 2006.

Minutes after Monday's event, officials quickly ruled out the threat for a tsunami across the Caribbean and Gulf.

There were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries from the quake across Cuba or other nearby island nations.
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Andrew Wulfeck
Andrew Wulfeck is a seasoned Digital Meteorologist and Content Producer with a robust background in broadcast news and digital strategy. Andrew's experience includes Fox Weather, CNN Newsource and First Coast News. Currently based in Jacksonville, Florida, he produces daily weather content across audio, video and digital platforms.
See stories by Andrew Wulfeck
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