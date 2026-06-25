Governor DeSantis, U.S. Border Czar Tom Homan set for planned media briefing at Alligator Alcatraz

Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference in Ochopee today (Thursday, June 25) along with White House Border Czar Tom Homan and Florida State Board of Immigration Enforcement Executive Director Anthony Coker.

The briefing will be shortly after 11 a.m. at the Everglades detention center also known as Alligator Alcatraz.

WGCU will bring you more on this developing story later.

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