Hurricane Ian tore it up in 2022, but the Punta Rassa boat ramp reopens to waterborne traffic

Almost three years after Hurricane Ian devastated Southwest Florida, Lee County’s Punta Rassa Boat Ramp at the foot of the Sanibel Causeway —is finally open to the public.

Residents, community and state leaders, gathered to celebrate with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman says they worked with state and local agencies to ensure the public boat ramp would be OPEN ahead of schedule, and in time for boaters to get on the water for the busy Labor Day Weekend.

“It’s another affirmation that we are coming back. And we saw the effects of Hurricane Ian, especially out here on the boat ramp and on the Sanibel Causeway, and was devastating," Hamman said. "I mean, it was just shocking to see a bridge broken and impassable. And I just want to thank everybody who worked so hard every single time we get another piece of infrastructure like this reopened, it's a milestone that says to the community that there is hope for everyone.”

The causeway bridge that connects Fort Myers to Sanibel and Captiva was battered and split apart in multiple places by Ian. An emergency effort had the mainland to island link roughly restored quickly with work continuing since then to put the span's pieces back to regular order.

Wayne Gaither of Director of SW Area Office of The Florida Department of Transportation said opening the public boat ramp marked the end of an almost three-year Sanibel Causeway Emergency Restoration Project.

“Life is coming back to normal again, the community is back," Gaither said. "It has taken us a little while for this to happen. But it is not just resiliency in equipment -- but it’s resiliency in the people.”

While emergency repairs and permanent repairs were finished on the causeway, the boat ramp area served as a staging site to load barges to get equipment back and forth.

It was integral in restoring the main road connecting barrier islands to the mainland.

Jennifer Crawford / WGCU Terry and Marva Slettern of Fort Myers were beyond happy the Punta Rassa boat ramp is again available for boaters to launch.

Avid boaters like Terry and Marva Sletten of Fort Myers said this day couldn't have come soon enough.

“We live off McGregor, and this is the boat ramp of choice. It's closest to my house," Terry Sletten said. "And and since Ian we have had to go to Matlacha, and all over, wherever we could find a ramp, it's just going to be nice having this available again “

Marva Slattern agreed: “It’s a big deal it is a longtime coming, it is very much ended. We used this ramp a lot. It’s gonna be a big deal having it open again!!”

The ramp access opened at noon Thursday with limited amenities.

Future improvements will include completed dock access, a fish cleaning station, more lighting and landscaping.

Boaters are asked to stay off docks that remain under construction and do not climb on the riprap along the Causeway. Lee County Parks and Recreation staff and rangers will be on site as well. Residents are encouraged to track progress at the site using the website www.leegov.com/parks .

