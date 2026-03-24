Cuts to AIDS drug program halted as Governor DeSantis signs legislation

TALLAHASSEE – Participants in the state’s AIDS Drug Assistance Program will be able to access funds to cover their HIV medication after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation Tuesday providing stopgap funding mitigating cuts imposed earlier this month.

The bill (HB 697) includes $31 million to restore cuts to ADAP through June 30, the end of the fiscal year.

“I’m grateful to the advocates and the bipartisan group of lawmakers who came together quickly to deliver this short-term fix,” said Sen. Carlos Guillermo Smith, D-Orlando, in a text message to the News Service of Florida.

“But let’s be clear, this is only a bridge. We need a long-term solution that guarantees consistent, uninterrupted access to treatment,” he added. “The Legislature and the (Department of Health) must pursue every available option to keep the program solvent, including Medicaid waiver programs, alternative insurance strategies that maximize rebates, and other cost-controlling measures.”

The bill will restore ADAP eligibility to more than 11,000 people until the Legislature passes a budget. This year, the House and Senate ended their regular session in a stalemate over budget talks and will have to return to the Capitol to pass a spending plan.

In January the DOH, citing a $120 million shortfall caused by federal funding cuts, stated they would be dropping the coverage threshold from 400% of the poverty level, a yearly income of $62,600, to 130% of the poverty level, or $20,345.

Those cuts took effect March 1, kicking thousands of Floridians who rely on ADAP to access HIV medication off the program.

A group of legislators, including Smith, Sen. Alexis Calatayud, R-Miami, and House bill sponsor Rep. Jennifer Kincart Johnson, R-Lakeland, worked for weeks to come up with an emergency solution.

“I’m very grateful for the dedicated team of bipartisan legislators who helped usher through a solution for the crisis and appreciative of Gov. DeSantis to have signed this into law to ensure that resources are being dedicated to assist clients to remain in care,” said Michael Rajner, an HIV positive Fort Lauderdale resident who has been advocating for legislative action since he heard of DOH’s changes to ADAP.

He hopes when the Legislature returns for budget talks they will provide ample funding for ADAP, including restoring coverage for Biktarvy, the most popular medication for HIV prevention, and reinstating payments for premiums for Affordable Health Care plans.

“Equality Florida is relieved to see this critical stopgap funding secured after tremendous work from HIV advocates, providers and a bipartisan group of lawmakers recognized the urgency of this funding,” said Jon Harris Mauer, public policy director of Equality Florida.

Smith said the emergency funding only happened because patients and advocates demanded action.

“Floridians living with HIV should never have to wonder if their medication will be there tomorrow,” Smith said. “Access to treatment is not optional, it’s a matter of life and death.”