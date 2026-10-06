Fort Myers man gets 28 years in prison for 2025 convenience store robberies off I-75

A Fort Myers man will serve nearly 30 years in prison for a series of convenience store robberies in 2025 across Hillsborough, Sumter, Manatee, and Sarasota counties, all in close proximity to I-75.

Javion Ward, 22, was sentenced today to 28 years in federal prison for conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence. The court also ordered Ward to forfeit the firearm used in the robberies. Ward pleaded guilty on June 25.

According to court documents, in September 2025, Ward robbed five convenience stores and aided a co-conspirator in attempting to rob a sixth store.

During each robbery, Ward entered the store armed with a firearm and demanded money from the clerk.

On September 16, 2025, Ward entered a convenience store in Tampa, brandished a pistol, demanded money, and obtained about $600.

In the early morning hours of September 19, 2025, Ward robbed four more stores—in Gibsonton, Ellenton, Nokomis, and North Port — where each time Ward entered with a firearm and demanded cash.

In Gibsonton, Ward jumped over the counter to attempt to access the safe. In Ellenton, he threatened to pistol whip the employee if they did not move faster.

File Javion Ward and Taleah Williams posted social media photos in 2025 holding cash allegedly taken in convenience store robberies earlier. Ward was sentenced to 28 years in prison this week. Williams' case is pending in federal court.

A few hours after the last of the robberies, photos were posted photos on social media of Ward and Taleah Williams, 21, of North Fort Myers, with Ward holding cash in both hands. Both were later arrested.

Williams' case remains pending in federal court.

This arrest was the result of an investigation led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, the Tampa Police Department, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the North Port Police Department, the Fort Myers Police Department, and the Venice Police Department.

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