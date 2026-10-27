Cape Coral partners with Costco to bring wholesaler's first location in city

A press release Tuesday afternoon from the City of Cape Coral said the city will partner with Costco Wholesale to bring the retailer’s first location to the city.

The future Costco is planned for 600 Chiquita Boulevard South. Plans include an approximately 165,000-square-foot warehouse and a fueling facility for added member convenience.

City Council will consider an incentive package for the future Costco location at its November 2 meeting. The package would provide up to $10 million in assistance for site development and impact fees.

"We're grateful Costco has chosen Cape Coral, and I want to thank our Economic Development staff for their work to bring this project to fruition," said City Manager Michael Ilczyszyn. "A Costco has been one of our residents' most requested additions, and we're pleased to help make it a reality. Beyond providing a shopping destination closer to home, this investment will bring much-needed jobs to our community and give residents an alternative to traveling to Fort Myers to shop at Costco." ﻿

The store’s opening date has not yet been announced and will depend on Costco’s construction timeline.

The outlet will be Costco's third location in Lee County. Currently there are three Costco outlets in Gulf Coast Town Center in South Lee County and another at U.S. 41 and Cypress Lake Drive. The Cypress Lake site is to move eventually to a new location under construction off Colonial Boulevard between Metro Parkway and Plantation Road.

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