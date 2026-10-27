UF neurologists tout additional BPPV treatment

BPPV, or benign paroxysmal positional vertigo, can cause dizziness, nausea, and vomiting. It happens when calcium carbonate crystals in the inner ear become displaced. Treatment is relatively simple, through a series of head and body movements known as repositioning maneuvers that re-set the crystals.

Jennifer Purks is a neurologist at University of Florida. She and some colleagues recently published a letter in the Journal of the American Medical Association Neurology touting the Semont-plus maneuver in addition to the common Epley maneuver. Both entail a specific series of leaning to the side, sitting up and lying back, and head movements.

"The Epley maneuver strives to reset the appropriate orientation of those crystals. And then that can correct and help resolve the profound dizziness, spinning, nausea, vomiting...," said Purks.

The Semont-plus maneuver may be easier when the patient has cervical spine or shoulder problems, or when the Epley maneuver has already been tried.

"The Semont-plus harnesses a larger range of movement, so there's a greater degree needed to completely correct those canals and the crystals," she said.

The UF researchers wanted to emphasize that both techniques have their place and that both options should be available.

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