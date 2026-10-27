Wife of former Naples manager who allegedly took millions from area condo associations, arrested in Colombia

Lina María Muñoz Posada, who allegedly bilked hundreds of thousands of dollars from Southwest Florida condo communities with her husband, former Florida property manager Orlando Miserandino Ortiz, has been arrested in Rionegro, Colombia.

Cali HOY, an online digital news and media outlet covering Santiago de Cali, Colombia, reported the arrest.

Muñoz Posada is wanted by the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida and accused of being part of her husband's alleged money laundering scheme.

A federal grand jury filed a 17-count indictment against Ortiz and his wife in January of 2024 charging them with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and failure to file income tax returns:

Count 1: Conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Counts 2–10: Nine counts of wire fraud, and 2, based on allegedly emailed false bank statements, reconciliations, and balance sheets to condominium associations.

Count 11: Conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Counts 12–17: Six counts of willful failure to file an individual income-tax return:

Ortiz: 2018, 2019, and 2020 returns (Counts 12, 14, and 16). Munoz Posada: 2018, 2019, and 2020 returns (Counts 13, 15, and 17).



The indictment alleges a scheme involving the misappropriation of condominium-association funds, alleged fraudulent financial communications, and related transfers of alleged proceeds.

Her former Naples property manager husband was reportedly arrested and imprisoned in Colombia in 2025 and is awaiting extradition. She had been sought since then.

Bonita Springs attorney Jason Hamilton Mikes commented Tuesday on the new arrest information: "We are grateful for the persistence of law enforcement and federal prosecutors to bring Mr. Ortiz and Ms. Posada to justice. This serves as a reminder to Southwest, Florida communities to remain vigilant. Reckonings come eventually, but it's best to have trusted professionals involved to prevent this from happening in the first place.

The online Argentinian newspaper infobae described Ortiz as a Bolivian-American businessman, known for his luxurious lifestyle and the acquisition of high-value assets such as private jets and a mansion in El Poblado, Medellín.

Court documents outline that Ortiz was a licensed Community Association Manager (CAM), in Naples, Florida, from in or about 2018 through 2021. American Property Management Services LLC (AMPS), in Naples, was owned and operated by Ortiz, and was purported to manage properties for condominium associations. Defendant Ortiz was the president of APMS.

Court records in Collier County show nearly three dozen condo associations filed suit in 2022 against AMPS, claiming millions were embezzled and records falsified. Ortiz managed the condominium’s associations’ funds, and he had access to each condominium’s association’s bank accounts.

Rionegro, Colombia

Posada was the manager and comptroller for AMPS and maintained and provided financial disclosures to the condominium’s associations.

The extent of Ortiz’s alleged fraud — which came to light in Southwest Florida in 2021 and 2022 -- could be more than $70 million, according to various reports.

As part of the case against Ortiz in Southwest Florida in 2022, communities affected alleged Ortiz misappropriated funds from their community funds. They asserted that Ortiz instead of placing funds properly in accounts he set up bank accounts at a Wells Fargo branch and put them only in his and AMPS' name only. That left the community officials without an avenue to access.

As an upshot of Ortiz's alleged moves, many communities could not pay bills and some finding medical insurance premiums for association employees went unpaid. Some communities received threats of utility shutoffs and others had to scramble to pay for medical bills that had not been covered when the insurance was not paid.

Compounding the issues in 2022 was the disappearance of Ortiz and his wife, who was also his business partner. The couple was assumed to be in South America at the time but their definite whereabouts were unproven.

Ortiz also had other cases filed against him, according to Collier County court records. American Express National Bank filed suit in February 2022 against Ortiz claiming breach of contract and other action over an unpaid nearly $300,000 American Express Business Platinum card balance.

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