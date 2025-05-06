© 2025 WGCU News
Condo concerns: What’s with SWFL’s real estate market?

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published May 6, 2025 at 6:52 AM EDT

A continuous surge of condos in Southwest Florida are popping up on the regular. Part of the reason is high association fees and strict statewide restrictions. As some homeowners feel there is no option but to sell, the Florida Legislature is now looking at ways to alleviate some of those concerns. WLRN’s Senior Economics Reporter Tom Hudson looks at the real estate market trends and lets us know why this has become a buyers’ market.

