Water quality monitoring station to be unveiled at Mound House on Fort Myers Beach

Mound House, a museum dedicated to the history of Fort Myers Beach, has a new public water quality monitoring station.

The station collects 14 types of water quality data, including temperature, salinity, turbidity, pH and depth. Adam Knight, museum manager for the Town of Fort Myers Beach, explained the plans for the information.

“We plan to use the water monitoring station to educate town residents and visitors to Mound House about what factors influence overall water quality,” Knight said. “As Mound House has a kayak launch, the station can help [give] a look into the water before you even leave your house.”

The Mound House station was made alongside four others, with one each at the Sanibel Dock, Gulf Star Marina, New Pass and Vester Field. All were spearheaded by Florida Gulf Coast University’s Water school, with the Mound House’s coming about via the Research, Outreach, Stewardship and Education (ROSE) grant, awarded by the Fort Myers Beach Chamber of Commerce.

In addition to educating residents and visitors, the information collected by the station can be sent to research to provide a snapshot of the water in Estero Bay.

A ribbon cutting ceremony for the Mound House station will be on-site, 451 Connecticut St, Fort Myers Beach at 10:00 am Jun 14. Real-time water quality data from the five stations is available by visiting https://wqdatalive.com/public/1348 .

