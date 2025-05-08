Cardinal Robert Prevost becomes the first American pope, choosing the name Leo XIV

Updated May 8, 2025 at 2:02 PM EDT

VATICAN CITY — U.S. Cardinal Robert Prevost has been elected pope, the first time an American will lead the Roman Catholic Church. He chose the name Pope Leo XIV.

The 69-year-old new pope appeared at the balcony in St. Peter's Basilica and said "Peace be with all of you!"

He said he wanted his message of peace to "enter your hearts, reach your families and all people, wherever they are."

He thanked his fellow cardinals for selecting him, and spoke in Italian, Spanish and Latin. Having spent years working in Peru, he thanked his former diocese in the South American country, "where a loyal people has shared its faith and has given a lot," he said.

He also spoke warmly of Pope Francis and concluded by leading the crowd in prayer.

He appeared after white smoke streamed from the chimney atop the Sistine Chapel, signaling the 133 cardinals inside had elected a new pope.

A roar erupted from the crowd when they saw the white smoke, which was shown on several large screens in St. Peter's Square. Enormous bells of St. Peter's Basilica began to ring, tolling the news that the Catholic Church has a new pope.

The vote came on the second day of the papal election process known as the conclave. Church experts had named other possible candidates and had not expected an American to win the papacy.

Rome has been brimming with excitement, as thousands gathered near the Via della Conciliazione to be present for the historic moment when the new pope is announced and presented to the world.

Once a successful vote was complete, the most senior cardinal asks the newly elected pope, "Do you accept your canonical election as supreme pontiff?"

After he accepts, he is then asked: "What name do you wish to be called?"

The cardinal electors then pay homage and pledge obedience to the new head of the church, and thanks are given to God while the new pope is taken into a sacristy and fitted with papal attire.

Finally, the pronouncement is made in Latin — "Annuntio vobis gaudium magnum: Habemus Papam!" ("I bring you tidings of great joy: We have a pope!") — and the new pope gives an apostolic blessing to throngs of faithful.

Copyright 2025 NPR