City of Fort Myers raises awareness of PTSD

For the fifth year in a row, the city of Fort Myers took time out to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, with a presentation and a walk around downtown Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police Officer Jordan Nold and Fort Myers Fire Department Engineer Phillip Turner talked about the value of getting help for PTSD.

“The signs, when it comes to mental health injuries, especially PTSD, the signs are often harder to recognize, leaving many people suffering in silence. It’s not that effective treatments aren’t available or they don’t work, it’s that many people don’t even walk through the door,” Turner said.

Fire Chief Tracy McMillion recognized that stigma may hold people back from seeking help.

“To be able to come together as a city and to have so many different representations of first responders and general staff to come in support of PTSD, it actually brings down that stigma,” said McMillion.

First responders, city employees, and community members set out on a 1.1 mile walk around downtown Fort Myers in the morning sun to help the city recognize the effect of PTSD, and that there is hope for treatment.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.