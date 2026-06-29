© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

City of Fort Myers raises awareness of PTSD

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published June 29, 2026 at 12:17 PM EDT
The City of Fort Myers marked PTSD Awareness Day with a walk downtown.
Cary Barbor
The City of Fort Myers marked PTSD Awareness Day with a walk downtown.

For the fifth year in a row, the city of Fort Myers took time out to raise awareness about post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, with a presentation and a walk around downtown Fort Myers.

Fort Myers Police Officer Jordan Nold and Fort Myers Fire Department Engineer Phillip Turner talked about the value of getting help for PTSD.

“The signs, when it comes to mental health injuries, especially PTSD, the signs are often harder to recognize, leaving many people suffering in silence. It’s not that effective treatments aren’t available or they don’t work, it’s that many people don’t even walk through the door,” Turner said.

Fire Chief Tracy McMillion recognized that stigma may hold people back from seeking help.

“To be able to come together as a city and to have so many different representations of first responders and general staff to come in support of PTSD, it actually brings down that stigma,” said McMillion.

First responders, city employees, and community members set out on a 1.1 mile walk around downtown Fort Myers in the morning sun to help the city recognize the effect of PTSD, and that there is hope for treatment.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Health WGCU NewsPTSDFirst Responders
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU