Pets can be kept safe despite 'rockets red glare' and 'bombs bursting in air' from July Fourth festivities

More pets go missing around the Fourth of July than at any other time of the year, according to the American Animal Hospital Association.

That’s because fireworks and other sound-intensive festivities can create significant stress and anxiety and trigger a flight response in pets, especially dogs and cats.

“One of the things most people don’t realize is that dogs and cats hear at a much higher frequency than we do,” Darcy Andrade, CEO of the Gulf Coast Humane Society, said. “They don’t understand and enjoy the fireworks like we do, so their instinct is to flee and hide from those loud booming sounds. It’s a very frightening night for pets.”

Checking for a microchip is one of the first things done in the event a pet does flee from home. That's why Andrade urges pet owners to make sure their pets’ microchips are registered with up-to-date information.

Free microchipping opportunity in Fort Myers:

This week — Monday, June 29 through Friday, July 3 — Lee County Domestic Animal Services will offer free microchipping to ensure pets can be reunited with their owners if they are displaced. Pet owners can take advantage of this no-cost service from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 5600 Banner Drive in Fort Myers.

“Microchips are the single most reliable way to get a lost pet back home,” Andrade said.

This is backed by statistics from the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals showing that microchipping greatly increases the chances an owner will be identified; more than 50% of dogs found and 40% of cats turned into shelters were reunited with their owners.

Other ways pet owners can keep their pets safe before and during the festivities:

Pet owners can create quiet, comfortable spaces where pets can feel secure, such as an interior room, a crate they are familiar with, or a spot with white noise or calming music to help tune out the sound of fireworks.

Pet owner Enyel Hodelin has three dogs, from three to five-years-old. He says his youngest dog, named Nilla, has a fear of the loud noises and vibrations from pyrotechnics and has a designated space spot.

“A lot of times when the fireworks are going off, she tends to hunker down and hide under the table,” he said. “What we do in that situation is try to comfort her. She likes to be pet and be given treats.”

In addition, pets can mistake fireworks, sparklers and other related materials as toys which can be harmful if ingested or touched. And because the Fourth of July is one of the busiest times for emergency care, it’s important for pet owners to know where the nearest emergency pet hospital is.

“I've seen families enjoying the celebrations with their pets … even though the animal is supervised, injuries can happen, and they can happen so quickly,” Andrade said.

The Gulf Coast Humane Society also recommends pet owners:

Don’t leave pets outside unattended, even briefly.

Keep doors, windows and garage doors closed as panicked pets move fast and can escape in seconds.

Make sure pets’ ID tags are current and legible.

Speak to veterinarians about calming products, such as Feliway or Feliway Optimum pheromone-based products for cats and Adaptil, also sold as D.A.P. (Dog Appeasing Pheromone) for dogs. These are plug-in diffusers that mimic a naturally calming pheromone.

If a pet goes missing, contact Lee County Domestic Animal Services right away. They are the agency responsible for lost pet intake and reunification in our area.

Visit www.leelostpets.com or call 239-533-7387 for more information.



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