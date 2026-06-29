Law enforcement seeking information on truck involved in fatal hit and run in Clewiston Sunday

Watch 6-28-26 Ford Range - Away.mp4

Law enforcement is looking for the driver of an older model white pickup with left front-end damage to the headlight. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Clewiston.

According to video footage released by the FHP, a motorist was going east on U.S. 27 at 2 a.m. Sunday, approaching Francisco Street when their vehicle struck and fatally injured a man crossing the street.

The driver never stopped and the pedestrian died at the scene.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol, 239-938-1800 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers, 1-800-780-TIPS

FHP A truck suspected in a fatal hit-and-run in Clewiston Sunday is a 1999 Ford Ranger Pickup Truck bearing Florida License Tag 57G-DPV, white in color / with toolbox in back / damage to left front fog lamp assembly.

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