Law enforcement seeking information on truck involved in fatal hit and run in Clewiston Sunday
Law enforcement is looking for the driver of an older model white pickup with left front-end damage to the headlight. The Florida Highway Patrol reports the driver hit and killed a pedestrian in Clewiston.
According to video footage released by the FHP, a motorist was going east on U.S. 27 at 2 a.m. Sunday, approaching Francisco Street when their vehicle struck and fatally injured a man crossing the street.
The driver never stopped and the pedestrian died at the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Florida Highway Patrol, 239-938-1800 or Southwest Florida Crimestoppers, 1-800-780-TIPS
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