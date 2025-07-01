Jim Saunders and Dara Kam/News Service of Florida
A class-action lawsuit filed Wednesday alleges that people held at the Everglades-based immigrant-detention center dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz” are being prevented from having access to lawyers and “effectively have no way to contest their detention.”
The state has appealed a Leon County circuit judge’s decision requiring changes to a “financial impact statement” that will appear on the November ballot with a proposed constitutional amendment aimed at ensuring abortion rights.After announcing his decision during a hearing last week, Circuit Judge John Cooper on Monday issued a written ruling that said outdated information in the financial impact statement “renders it inaccurate, ambiguous, misleading, unclear and confusing.”