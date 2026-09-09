New local online media site kicks off with allegations against Fort Myers Mayor Anderson

A new web-based news site, SW Florida Lighthouse, published its inaugural post Wednesday afternoon with a multi-part story alleging sexual misconduct by Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson.

The new online site is edited by Bob Norman, a long-time journalist who also writes for the Florida Trident investigative news site. In the inaugural posting via the Substack online publishing platform that lets writers, creators, and podcasters send digital content directly to their subscribers via email and a web archive.

Norman describes himself as "a journalist in Florida for more than three decades breaking stories that have led to the arrest and conviction of public officials and the removal of two wrongdoing judges from the bench."

He also worked at the News-Press for five years in the 90s and most recently helped to found the Florida Trident, the publishing arm of the non-profit Florida Center for Government Accountability. "Which I’m grateful for and continue to 100 percent support for the great work it does and will be doing hopefully for years to come," he added..

Part one of Norman's Lighthouse story involves two young men who alleged Anderson befriended and eventually made inappropriate advances to them.

The story also said that a report was made to the Fort Myers Police Department. Fort Myers Police Chief Jason Fields told the Lighthouse that to avoid the appearance of impropriety, the case was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Field also told the Lighthouse that the FDLE determined there wasn’t enough evidence for criminal charges.

More on this story can be found at the SW Florida Lighthouse substack.

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