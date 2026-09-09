Florida ER waits lengthen; SWFL has longest

The longest wait for an emergency room visit in Florida is in Fort Myers, at Lee Health's Gulf Coast Medical Center. The average wait there is 4 hours, 34 minutes.

The average emergency room visit in Florida lasts 2 hours and 44 minutes, which ranks it 37th out of the 50 states.

Patients in a mental health crisis wait the longest statewide: an average of 4 hours and 27 minutes.

The data is taken from federal data collected by Find EMR, a company that compares electronic medical record software.

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