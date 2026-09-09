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Florida ER waits lengthen; SWFL has longest

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published September 9, 2026 at 12:13 PM EDT
Gulf Coast Medical Center
Gulf Coast Medical Center

The longest wait for an emergency room visit in Florida is in Fort Myers, at Lee Health's Gulf Coast Medical Center. The average wait there is 4 hours, 34 minutes.

The average emergency room visit in Florida lasts 2 hours and 44 minutes, which ranks it 37th out of the 50 states.

Patients in a mental health crisis wait the longest statewide: an average of 4 hours and 27 minutes.

The data is taken from federal data collected by Find EMR, a company that compares electronic medical record software.

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Health WGCU NewsEmergency RoomLee HealthLee County
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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