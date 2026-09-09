The Belle Theatre's 'Glitter & Gold' celebrates Golden Age of Broadway to today with mostly female cast of talented singers

“Glitter & Gold” at the The Belle Theatre celebrates hits from Broadway’s Golden Age to today with a mostly female cast of talented singers, including Camila Guedes, who channels her inner Barbra Streisand in her powerful rendition of “Don’t Rain on My Parade” from “Funny Girl.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Lauren Miller delivers several powerful performances, including 'When You’re Good to Mama' from 'Chicago' and 'Adelaide's Lament' from 'Guys & Dolls.'

Lauren Miller delivers several powerful performances, including “Adelaide’s Lament” from “Guys and Dolls” and “When You’re Good to Mama” from “Chicago.”

The concert-style show is also big on duets, such as “Breathe” from “In the Heights” and big, flashy ensemble numbers including “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”

Big on visceral engagement and nostalgia, “Glitter & Gold" is onstage Friday, Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 12 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

For tickets, telephone 239-323-5533 or visit https://thebelletheatre.com/.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The concert-style show is big on duets, such as 'Breathe' from 'In the Heights.'

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“Glitter & Gold” has something for everyone.

The show’s playlist also includes “I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair” from “South Pacific,” “You Gotta Get a Gimmick” from “Gypsy,” “I Need a Hero” from “Footloose,” “On My Own” from “Les Miserables” and “The Sound of Music.”

The cast consists of:

Allison Reiter

Becky Nilson

Brighton Corby

Brittany Ringsdore

Camila Guedes

Carrie Guffy

Cathy Shea

Emily Berlanga

EmmaJean Jones

Grace Koltz

Jessica Turner

Kieran Strosser

Lauren Miller

Michaela Ward

Terry Foster

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall 'Glitter & Gold' cast photo.

The concert will give patrons a chance to see the improvements Belle Theatre has made over the summer in the form of new risers, new carpeting and floor lighting.

“There are only seven rows in the theater, which allows every seat to have a great view,” said Tyler Young. But the redesigned risers make that view even better. “The theater really allows us to interact with our audience and bring them into the experience onstage and be part of the production.”

The theater is an homage to Young’s grandmother, who not only supported Tyler in his theatrical pursuits, but supported the arts in general. When she died in 2017, she bequeathed her grandson enough money to start a theater of his own.

“Her name was Bellemira Young,” Young noted. “Short for Belle. Always went by Belle. No one ever called her Bellemira, and we sat around the table trying to come up with a name and Belle Theatre came out, which seemed pretty simple at the time, but now has a great ring to it.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall Grace Koltz performs during 'Glitter & Gold.'

Belle Theatre is located at 2708 Santa Barbara Blvd. in Cape Coral, just a six minute jaunt over the Midpoint Bridge.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.