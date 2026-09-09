Florida’s public school enrollment falls while vouchers soar

Editor's note: This story was originally published by The Florida Trib.

In Duval County, one of Florida’s oldest and largest school districts, enrollment in traditional public schools has dropped below 100,000 students for the first time in its modern history, according to district data. This 16% decline over the past 10 years has forced school officials to confront difficult questions about potential closures and funding shortfalls.

The significant drop in enrollment is caused, in part, by the 2023 expansion of Florida’s Family Empowerment Scholarships, or voucher program, for home and private school students and students with disabilities, now available regardless of income. In major metropolitan school districts across the state, keeping students in public schools has become progressively challenging. Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Orange and Miami-Dade County Public Schools have bled students in recent years, according to a collection of enrollment data.

This larger trend is clear in some of Duval’s more granular data.

Over the past decade, students receiving scholarships or vouchers has grown in Duval from about 3,000 in 2015 to about 29,000 this year, according to district data. Home schooling, which can also be funded by vouchers, has almost doubled in that same period, rising to about 10,000 students this year.

While Duval is experiencing a moderate decrease in students, other districts in Broward, Miami-Dade and Orange counties also lost thousands of students this academic year.

As the pool of prospective students attending public schools dwindles, less enrollment, and thus less funding, is a top concern for school boards across Florida, overshadowing pandemic-era culture war issues that dominated elections.

School choice policies like universal vouchers, championed by state leaders, is undeniably a major driver of this decline. For example, roughly 7,000 students opted into the student voucher program this academic year alone in Duval County.

A national birthrate decline coupled with aggressive immigration policies at the federal level is also propelling a drop-off in student enrollment in public school districts across Florida.

Duval’s 20-day count of students is 97,475 this academic year. Charter school enrollment has increased by close to 15,000 students over the past 10 years.

Duval’s traditional public schools haven’t seen so few students in its classrooms in more than 50 years, when the city’s population was roughly half of its current 1 million residents.

In an era where money follows the child, how much funding school districts receive from the Florida Department of Education (FDOE) is dependent upon how many students are in public school seats.

“All of the state’s funding formula is ultimately tied to enrollment. I know that people don’t like to hear the phrase ‘run schools like a business,’ and I completely understand what that means,” Tracy Pierce said, head of enrollment and marketing at Duval County Public Schools.

While enrollment numbers are officially gathered in October to determine how many dollars the state will allocate, school districts use enrollment on the 10th and 20th days of school as a metric to begin staffing adjustments and gauge how much funding they expect to receive from the FDOE for the fall term.

“When your revenue is directly tied to your market share and to your demand, there are some business aspects to it. And so that’s why these enrollment numbers are important,” Pierce said.

If enrollment continues on a steady decline, less extracurricular activities and course offerings are available to students. Duval schools have already eliminated administrative positions, closed or consolidated schools and changed class period schedules from eight to seven courses at most middle and high schools to cut costs.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools had a 16,000-student dip in enrollment on the first day of school between the 2025-2026 and 2026-2027 school years. By the ninth day of school, student attendance jumped to 212,544 students, still landing roughly 5,000 students below the district’s projections.

“Driven by lower birth rates, shifting migration patterns, and the region’s high cost of living, districtwide enrollment, including charter schools, has decreased during the first day of school compared to the same period in the 2025-26 school year…Miami-Dade County Public Schools is actively reviewing these figures to adjust operational plans accordingly,” spokesperson Elmo Lugo said.

Broward County Public Schools attributed the district’s nearly 10,000-student drop in enrollment to “the proliferation of school choice options, such as charter schools and the universal school choice school voucher program” and the increasingly expensive cost of living in south Florida in a memo detailing benchmark day enrollment trends for this school year and the next five years.

Orange County Public Schools lost close to 8,000 students among traditional public schools, according to the 10-day count provided by the district.

How do school districts plan to tackle low student enrollment this year?

Customer service, communication and streamlining processes to make enrollment easier are three core priorities to draw families to Duval public schools.

“Working with prospective markets to understand the school story and school value and communicating with families all the way through that process to make it an outstanding experience for parents or guardians” is the district’s approach to increasing traditional public school enrollment, Pierce said.

In Hillsborough and Miami-Dade Counties, school leaders are highlighting accelerated academic programs for college and career preparedness to lure more kids to traditional public schools.

“We are not sitting by. We are actively winning families back through our aggressive ‘Your Best Choice’ campaign, showcasing our 1,000+ world-class magnet programs and expanding career pathways that set our schools apart,” Lugo said.

Orange County Public Schools launched an online enrollment platform this school year in hopes of simplifying registration for public schools and creating customizable programs and course offerings for those not in the public school system.

Major Florida school districts view low student enrollment as both a challenge and a chance to be on the forefront marketing what public schools have to offer local communities.

“There is a leadership opportunity at the local level to really demonstrate how public schools will lead the way forward. Our policies have evolved in a particular direction. And I think the question becomes how do we lead through a moment that is very clearly a moment of change,” Rachael Tutwiler Fortune, president of the Jacksonville Public Education Fund.

Trinity Webster-Bass covers education for The Florida Trib. You can reach her at trinity.webster-bass@floridatrib.org. The Tributary is a nonprofit newsroom producing high-impact government accountability and investigative journalism in the public interest. Based in Jacksonville, the Florida Trib's mission is to shine a light on systemic problems and solutions, hold those in power accountable, and focus on under covered topics through collaboration with other news organizations and the community.