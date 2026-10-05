River Romp U.S. Sailing Junior Olympic Regatta at North Shore Park Oct. 16-18

Lee County Parks & Recreation will host the River Romp U.S. Sailing Junior Olympic Regatta Friday, Oct. 16, through Sunday, Oct. 18, for a weekend of sailing competition.

The event is hosted by the Edison Sailing Center at North Shore Park, 13001 N. Cleveland Ave., North Fort Myers.

The park will be temporarily closed to the public for the regatta. The park and its amenities will not be accessible during the three-day closure to accommodate the event and ensure the safety of participants, visitors and staff. Visitors are asked to follow posted signage and avoid the closed area during the event.

North Shore Park is scheduled to reopen to the public at dawn on Monday, Oct. 19.

For more information about the River Romp Regatta, visit the Edison Sailing Center website at www.edisonsailingcenter.org/us-sailing/river-romp.

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