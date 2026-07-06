Voluntary recall of two lots of PEDIGREE can chopped chicken & duck flavor dog food due to potential fraudulent distribution of product

A voluntary recall is being issued for two lots of PEDIGREE Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor 13.2oz for dogs due to possible metal and plastic contamination.

As part of quality control process, these two lots had been sent to a third-party vendor for destruction. Parent company Mars Petcare US, Inc. discovered that the product appears to have been fraudulently diverted and sold in the U.S.

The recalled product may contain metal and plastic foreign material. The potential presence of sharp metal and plastic foreign material in the cans could pose a hazard to dogs.

Health risks to dogs ingesting sharp foreign objects can range from choking to lacerations or blockages in the gastrointestinal tract. Consumers who fed the recalled product to their dog and are concerned should contact their veterinarian.

Mars is working with authorities to determine how these products entered the marketplace. We are committed to protecting pets and helping consumers identify and remove the affected products from use. We have received no related reports of pet illness or injury to date.

How to Identify Impacted Products

This recall applies ONLY to the two lot codes of product below:

Product: PEDIGREE® Can High Protein Chopped Chicken & Duck Flavor 13.2oz for dogs

Lot codes: 613C3KKCFC & 613C1KKCFC

Safety Risk: Pieces of hard and sharp metal with plastic may be present and could cause harm if consumed.

If you believe you have purchased this product, do not feed it to animals, and contact PEDIGREE for a replacement product.

No other PEDIGREE or Mars Petcare US, Inc. products are affected or being recalled.

Contact information

Contact PEDIGREE Consumer Care to initiate a replacement or with any questions at 1-800-525-5273, Monday through Friday from 8:00 AM to 8:00 PM Central Standard Time (CDT), and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00AM to 4:00PM (CDT). You can also visit: https://www.pedigree.com/updateExternal Link Disclaimer.

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