Charlotte County Community Services wins 27 national awards for local programs

Charlotte County Community Services received 27 national awards last month, recognizing community programs and a local park.

Twenty-five of those honors came by way of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Achievement Awards, which recognize innovative local government programs and are non-competitive.

"Everybody can do the same program year after year," Director of Community Services Tommy Scott said. "But we work really hard to try and find new things that are really creative, that we either haven't done before, or that aren't being done in other places."

Here is a complete list of programs that earned NACo recognition:



Inspiring Youth Through Service and Leadership

Youth Basketball Leagues

Tiny Picassos

Study Hall

Stock Market Club

Stride and Stretch

Mentorship Program Project

Intro to Pickleball Jr.

Fall into Tringali: Community Reopening Celebration

EMPOWER HER Girls Club

Community Pickleball Events at Tringali Park

Community Inventory Project

Brickit Scan It Build It

ActiveNet Focus Group

ActiveNet Email Tool Utilization

Winter of Our Discontent

Train 'Em Card Club

Tiny Tots

Rock the Stacks Guitar Program

Monster Scientists

Law @ The Library Program

Memory Café

In the Loop

Bicycle Safety Day

Advice for Your Device

A program Scott used as an example was Memory Café, where residents experiencing memory and cognitive issues provide oral histories about growing up in Charlotte County.

"They tell us about growing up here, how long they've been here, their family, their roots, all of that," Scott said. "We've turned those into a series that's available online. We're just trying to have this living document of the history of Charlotte County through the eyes of our residents."

In addition to the NACo awards, two National Association of County Park and Recreation Officials (NACPRO) honors were given to the county. Lake Betty Park in Port Charlotte earned NACPRO's Developed Recreation Parks & Facilities Class II award for its amenities, which includes a ninja warrior course, and its accessibility.

The County's Community Inventory Project also won NACPRO's Planning Initiative Award, in which programs provided by the county government, nonprofits, private entities and educational institutions were identified and documented.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.