Not a ghost of a chance scofflaws will escape notice from this sleek FHP cruiser

A super sleek black ghost cruiser patrolling southwest Florida’s roadways aims to help make those highways and byways safer.

This is the only car like this in Southwest Florida.

Trooper David Blake behind the wheel of his sleek black Dodge Charger.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Florida Highway Patrol Trooper David Blake looks for distracted drivers on Interstate 75 on Wednesday, April 8, 2026. Blake has a "ghost car" that has black graphics to help blend in with traffic.

"It's a subdued car, so it's a ghost car," Blake said.

With one focus.

"The goal ultimately is to save lives, you know what I mean," he said. "Keep the traffic flowing on the roadways and make sure everybody goes home safe at the end of the day."

The marked Florida Highway Patrol cruiser stealthily moving through heavy Interstate 75 traffic.

"The ghosted graphics is black on black. It allows, especially during nighttime patrol, to better blend in with traffic and locate criminal traffic violators.," the trooper explained.

The specialty car has more equipment than regular patrol cars.

"This patrol vehicle actually has a built-in intoxilyzer stand, so the breathalyzer that's at the jail normally, you have to get a person to the jail to do the breathalyzer to do a breath test," Blake said. " This has it inside the vehicle so we can do a roadside. So it streamlines the process of conducting a DUI arrest.

Amanda Inscore Whittamore / WGCU Florida Highway Patrol Trooper David Blake talks to a driver after pulling her over for distracted driving on Wednesday, April 8, 2026, on Interstate 75 in Fort Myers. Blake has a "ghost car" that has black graphics to help blend in with traffic.

With just one FHP ghost car cruising in Southwest Florida, you might feel lucky to catch a glimpse of it, as long as it's not in your rearview mirror.

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