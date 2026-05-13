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Trauma-informed care in Collier County

By Cary Barbor
Published May 13, 2026 at 12:23 PM EDT
Lt. Wade Williams of the Collier County Sheriff’s Department and Jackie Stephens of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County
Lt. Wade Williams of the Collier County Sheriff’s Department and Jackie Stephens of the Children’s Advocacy Center of Collier County

Today's show focuses on trauma-informed care, with Jackie Stephens of the Collier Children’s Advocacy Center and Lt. Wade Williams of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office.

Trauma can affect an individual in all sorts of ways—emotional, social, biological, neurological. Trauma-informed care takes these effects into consideration so people can feel safe despite having come through trauma. It’s a complicated issue and we are going to get into it.

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Gulf Coast Life WGCU NewsCollier CountyChildren's Mental Health
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor