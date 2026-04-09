Several, free weekend events scheduled around Southwest Florida

Several free events across Southwest Florida this weekend offer opportunities to celebrate Southeast Asian New Year traditions, experience Indigenous culture and connect with the community.

Wat Lao Dhammavanno, a Buddhist temple in North Fort Myers, will host a Lao-Thai New Year celebration known as Songkran beginning at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 11, and continuing at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

Observed in mid-April in Laos and Thailand, Songkran marks a time of renewal and is known for water-splashing traditions, temple visits and community gatherings. The local celebration will feature a parade, live music and a traditional lion dance, and is open to the public at 9851 Veronica Blvd.

Also on Saturday, Artis Naples will present its Festival of Indigenous Culture from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., featuring artwork and demonstrations by members of the Seminole Tribe and other groups such as Polynesians, Indonesians, members from the Navajo community and more.

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“It’s really about all of the indigenous cultures around the planet.” Said organizer, Brian Zepeda. The event will take place at 5833 Pelican Bay Blvd.

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Greater Naples will mark its 50th anniversary with a family-friendly open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 6340 Napa Woods Way. Activities include a history tour, drum circles and garden tours.

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