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No new measles cases in Collier this week

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published April 9, 2026 at 5:00 PM EDT

For the first time in ten weeks, Collier County had no new cases of measles in the week ending April 4. An outbreak of the disease in late January and early February that began at Ave Maria University infected at least 62 people.

So far this year, Collier County reported 106 cases. According to the Florida Department of Health, the state has had 144 cases so far in 2026.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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Health WGCU NewsCollier CountyMeasles
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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