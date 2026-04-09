Hilux fire in Big Cypress National Preserve retracts, containment reported at 26 percent

The fire burning for nearly a week in a corner of the Big Cypress National Preserve has retracted by almost 100 acres, reducing from 511 to 420 acres and contained by firefighting efforts at 26 percent.

Persistent rain over the past several days has limited the spread potential on what's been labeled the Hilux Fire. Due to more accurate mapping conducted with unmanned aircraft system (UAS), acreage on the fire has decreased to 420 acres.

Hilux brush fire in Big Cypress National Preserve area.

Firefighters have been working on improving the northern edge of the fire with work continuing to create secondary holding lines that may be used as needed.

Despite the limited fire activity, predicted weather patterns towards this weekend will likely cause fuels to dry out and fire behavior to increase closer to this weekend.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, fire officials said.

There are 113 firefighting personnel working the burn with seven fire engines, five swamp buggies, seven utility vehicles, two masticators, two Marsh Master amphibious vehicles, one type one full size helicopter and three type 2 light helicopters.

A closure remains in effect for all areas north of I-75, west of Bundschu Grade, south of Big Cypress boundary line, and east of SR29. This includes the Bear Island, Gator Head, and Pink Jeep Campgrounds. This closure is in place for the safety of both the public and fire personnel. Additional closure information is available in the Alerts section of the Big Cypress National Preserve website: https://www.nps.gov/bicy/planyourvisit/conditions.htm.

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