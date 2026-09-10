Collier County measles case count is up to 110 this year

Two more new cases of measles were recorded in Collier County for the week ending August 29, according to the Florida Department of Health. For the week ending September 5, Collier County had no new cases. Lee County has had no new cases for several weeks.

Collier County has had 110 cases of measles so far in 2026, and the state of Florida has had 158 cases this calendar year.

School vaccination requirements remain in place, but public school kindergartners in Collier County have a vaccination rate of around 89%, which is below the rate of 95% needed to provide herd immunity against the highly contagious disease.

Experts agree that a measles vaccine is the best protection against the disease.

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