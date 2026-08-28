Military Heritage Museum observing 25th anniversary of terrorist attacks with day of remembrance

An entire generation has grown up since 9/11 that possesses no firsthand memories of that morning. To ensure that the lives lost, courage displayed and lessons learned will continue to be remembered, the Military Heritage Museum in Punta Gorda is observing the 25th anniversary of 9/11 by bringing together veterans, first responders, community leaders, and the public. There will be an address by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummel, personal stories, moments of silence, historical artifacts and a documentary film.

The free event begins at 11 a.m. and is open to the public.

Courtesy of Military Heritage Museum / Elizabeth Lombardo, Military Heritage Museum The public is invited to join the Military Heritage Museum and first responders on September 11 to remember the lives lost and honor those who answered the call.

MORE INFORMATION:

The museum’s 9/11 commemoration ceremony begins at 11 a.m. and will feature members of the Punta Gorda Fire Department, Punta Gorda Police Department, Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, Military Heritage Museum leadership, veterans and community representatives.

Military Heritage Museum Board member Barbara Wastart will serve as master of ceremonies. The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Punta Gorda fire and police departments, the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance, invocation and a welcome from Military Heritage Museum Executive Director Isaac James and an address by Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell. Punta Gorda Police Chief Pam Smith and Punta Gorda Fire Department Chief Holden Gibbs, as well as museum and community representatives, will also participate in the ceremony.

Among the most personal moments occurring during the ceremony will be a remembrance shared by Marion Kminek, whose daughter, Mari-Rae Sopper, was killed aboard American Airlines Flight 77 when it was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon.

Sopper was 35 years old and a former lieutenant in the U.S. Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps. An accomplished gymnast and attorney, she was traveling from Washington, D.C., to California that morning to begin a new chapter of her life as the women’s gymnastics coach at the University of California, Santa Barbara.

Kminek will share her daughter’s story as part of the museum’s commemoration, giving those in attendance a deeply personal connection to one of the lives lost that day.

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall / WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall The museum chronicles American military history from the nation's founding through modern conflicts.

Throughout the program, moments of silence will recognize the four pivotal moments of the September 11 attacks: United Airlines Flight 11 striking the North Tower at 8:46 a.m.; United Airlines Flight 175 striking the South Tower at 9:03 a.m.; American Airlines Flight 77 striking the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m.; and United Airlines Flight 93 crashing in Pennsylvania at 10:03 a.m.

A special bell ceremony will honor the first responders and Americans remembered from September 11, including 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority police officers, 343 FDNY firefighters and the nearly 3,000 Americans whose lives were lost. The ceremony will conclude with a benediction and the playing of "Taps" by U.S. Army Veteran Todd Helt.

“Twenty-five years later, September 11 remains a defining moment in our nation’s history,” said Isaac James, executive director of the Military Heritage Museum. “This commemoration gives our community an opportunity to come together to remember those we lost, honor the first responders and everyday Americans who demonstrated extraordinary courage, and help ensure the significance of that day is understood by generations who did not experience it firsthand.”

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall /

WGCU Arts Reporter Tom Hall



The museum inspires visitors with the stories of the men and women who served.

Following the ceremony, visitors will have an opportunity to experience “A Remembrance of 9/11,” a special exhibit presented in the museum’s atrium. Featuring artifacts, newspapers and video, the exhibit offers reminders of how the world changed in an instant at 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001.

At 1 p.m., the museum will also present the documentary “9/11: One Day in America” in the Gulf Theater. The documentary recounts the events of September 11, sharing the experiences of those who witnessed and responded to the attacks.

The September 11 commemoration reflects the Military Heritage Museum’s mission to preserve and share stories of service and sacrifice while helping new generations understand the people and events that have shaped our nation.

Courtesy of Military Heritage Museum / Elizabeth Lombardo, Military Heritage Museum The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda.

About the Military Heritage Museum

The Military Heritage Museum is located at 900 W. Marion Avenue in Punta Gorda. The museum is dedicated to honoring veterans, preserving military history, and educating future generations through immersive exhibits, authentic artifacts, interactive experiences, educational programming, and community events.

The museum chronicles American military history from the nation's founding through modern conflicts while inspiring visitors with the stories of the men and women who served.

Courtesy of Military Heritage Museum / Elizabeth Lombardo, Military Heritage Museum The museum is home to the Gulf Theater, a premier venue featuring documentaries, guest speakers, concerts, live performances, and other special events.

The museum is also home to the Gulf Theater, a premier venue featuring documentaries, guest speakers, concerts, live performances, and other special events throughout the year.

To learn more about the museum and view upcoming exhibits and events, visit www.militaryheritagemuseum.org.

Support for WGCU’s arts & culture reporting comes from the Estate of Myra Janco Daniels, the Charles M. and Joan R. Taylor Foundation, and Naomi Bloom in loving memory of her husband, Ron Wallace.