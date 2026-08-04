Recalls of bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter linked to salmonella risk

A specific production lot of 6.7 ounce jars of bettergoods brand Pistachio Nut Butter is being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination.

The recall came after Walmart learned on July 17 that the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services had, as part of a routine inspection, tested three jars of the product at a Walmart retail store and identified the presence of Salmonella.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Boticelli Foods of Melville N.Y., is recalling 1 lot of bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter, NET WT 6.7oz (190g), UPC 194346207961, Lot LB028ACP04. The amount of jars in the recall was not specified.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis, and arthritis.

The product was manufactured by Gustibus Alimentari Srl of Assoro, Italy, imported by Botticelli, and distributed exclusively by Walmart Inc. of Bentonville, Arkansas. The product was distributed to Walmart retail stores in the following 19 states: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, and Wyoming.

The recalled product comes in a 6.7oz (190g) glass jar bearing UPC 194346207961 and is identified by Lot Code LB028ACP04, with an expiration date of January 28, 2027 printed on the jar. No other lots of bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter are subject to this recall.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported in connection with this product that we are aware of to date.

Consumers who have purchased bettergoods Pistachio Nut Butter bearing Lot Code LB028ACP04 are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For any questions associated with this recall, please e-mail quality@botticellifoods.com or call 631-543-7000, extension 203 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

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