Former principal takes on incumbent in Highlands County School Board District 4 race

Editor's note: This story is part of a statewide partnership of 27 nonpartisan newsrooms and universities working to help Florida voters make informed decisions in the 2026 school board elections. Learn more about the Florida Elections Reporting Partnership.

Highlands County voters have two choices for District 4 School Board this fall. Incumbent Reese Martin is an agricultural consultant who is married to a teacher who works for the Highlands County School District. Hilary Hathaway is a former Highlands County principal, who until recently worked as the director of finance for Hardee County Schools.

The school district is one of many across the state that has tightened its budget in response to a statewide trend of public funds going to private school vouchers. In response, school districts have shed jobs and even closed some schools.

Hathaway, also a former Lake Placid Middle School principal, did not respond to multiple requests for comment from The Florida Trib. Staff at neighboring

Hardee County Schools said she is currently in the process of transitioning out of her position as director of finance.

On Facebook, Hathaway said she resigned from Hardee County to focus on her family business, Hathaway Tree Farm and Landscaping and her local school district.

“Every decision I make will be guided by a simple principle: putting students first. I believe our responsibility is not only to prepare students for graduation, but to equip them with the knowledge, skills, and opportunities they need to succeed in college, careers, and life,” she said in a June 22 post. “By supporting educators, maintaining responsible fiscal stewardship, and advancing policies that prioritize student success, we can help every child reach their full potential.”

Martin, the incumbent who is seeking a second term, agreed only to provide answers about his campaign to The Florida Trib by email.

Martin said he was compelled to run for the District 4 School Board position when his community had growing concerns about how Highlands County students were learning in regard to sexual education.

“I joined the fight to ensure that our parents and community had a voice and to uphold the traditional values that make Highlands County exceptional,” Martin said in a July 16 email.

Martin believes the number one concern for Highlands County Schools is morale among teachers since rising costs have had an impact. WGCU noted rising healthcare costs to be a major concern among educators earlier this year.

“We have an exceptional staff of support personnel and teaching professionals in our schools. A major issue for low morale stems from low compensation and increase in insurance cost,” Martin said in the email. “Our teachers desire an environment where they are respected as professionals. I feel we should empower our teachers with the autonomy and freedom to teach to the student based on their learning needs as well as include teachers in curriculum decisions.”

Hathaway has outraised her incumbent opponent, but she’s largely using her own campaign funds to do so. She raised $15,250 as of June 6, with a majority being donations from Hathaway herself.

Martin, who raised $2,800, also donated to his own campaign; however, he also received donations from local landscaping and land development businesses such as Mid-State Ranch, Inc., a cattle ranch, and RCS Excavation.