Dogs and their people invited to Pilates class Saturday in Fort Myers

The Gulf Coast Humane Society has a way for you to spend quality time with your canine on Saturday, March 28.

It’s Pupilates: Pups and Pilates, which consists of exercises for both person and dog. Humane Society Development Director Tricia Montgomery explains how the event came about.

"We know how very important exercise is and wellness is to our pets, and how much it is for us as parents. And we wanted to create an experience that allowed health and wellness, as we like to say, at both ends of the leash. … It's actually exercises coordinated for both the human and the canine to do together."

About 250 people are expected to participate in the mat Pilates class, and presumably, just as many dogs. Trainers for both human and animal will be in charge of the class.

"We'll have trainers from Club Pilates, teaching the class, as well as canine fitness trainers from Canine Fit Club and Dogs by Melissa, helping out with all the pups and the parents, making sure that it's a safe and fun experience for everyone."

Four-foot leashes will be provided, along with T-shirts and swag bags, Montgomery says. It takes place in the parking lot of the Edison Mall in Fort Myers from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Registration is $50. All proceeds benefit the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

For more information or to register, go to https://gulfcoasthumanesociety.org/pupilates.

