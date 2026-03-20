Additives are linked to cancer, study says

Certain common preservatives have been linked to an increase in cancer, according to a study in the British Medical Journal.

Suneel Kamath is an oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. He was not involved in the study, but comments on the additives,

“They include nitrites, nitrates—these are typically found in processed meats, deli meats, cheeses, that sort of thing. Sorbates, which are used for preservatives in wine and other drinks,” Dr. Kamath said.

Kamath adds that it’s important to note that the preservatives show a possible link with cancer, not a direct cause.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.

