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Additives are linked to cancer, study says

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:41 PM EDT
Marko Milivojevic

Certain common preservatives have been linked to an increase in cancer, according to a study in the British Medical Journal.

Suneel Kamath is an oncologist at the Cleveland Clinic. He was not involved in the study, but comments on the additives,

“They include nitrites, nitrates—these are typically found in processed meats, deli meats, cheeses, that sort of thing. Sorbates, which are used for preservatives in wine and other drinks,” Dr. Kamath said.

Kamath adds that it’s important to note that the preservatives show a possible link with cancer, not a direct cause.

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Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
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