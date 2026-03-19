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Seven new measles cases reported in Collier County

WGCU | By Cary Barbor
Published March 19, 2026 at 2:07 PM EDT
Measles
a case of measles

Collier County is reporting 7 new cases of measles in the week ending March 14th, which is the latest data made public by the Department of Health.

This comes on the heels of a measles outbreak that began at Ave Maria University in early February, infecting at least 62 people in Collier County.

According to the CDC, Florida has the third-highest number of cases in the country since the beginning of the year with 116 cases, behind South Carolina with 664 and Utah with 231.

According to the CDC, the best way to prevent measles is through the safe and effective MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine.

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Health WGCU NewsCollier CountyMeasles
Cary Barbor
czahaby@wgcu.org
See stories by Cary Barbor
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