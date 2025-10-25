Hormel recalls 4.8 million pounds of ready-to-eat frozen chicken products; possible contamination

Hormel Foods Corporation is recalling approximately 4,874,815 pounds of foodservice ready-to-eat frozen chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of metal, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Saturday.

The 215,258 cases of the Minnesota company's affected chicken breast and thigh products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates from February 10, 2025, through September 19, 2025.

The move is considered a Class 1 recall.

The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

13.9-lb. cases containing “Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN THIGH MEAT,” with item code “65009” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 3-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “77531” printed on the label.

13.8-lb. cases containing 4-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “46750” printed on the label.

23.8-lb. cases containing 5-oz.“Hormel FIRE BRAISED MEATS ALL NATURAL BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST,” with item code “86206” printed on the label.

13.95-lb. cases containing “BONELESS CHICKEN BREAST WITH RIB MEAT,” with item code “134394” printed on the label.

A detailed list of the affected pack dates subject to recall can be found here: [view product list]. The products bear establishment number “P-223” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered after the establishment received multiple complaints from foodservice customers finding metal in their frozen chicken breast and chicken thigh products. Hormel Foods determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away.

Hormel officials said no other of the company's products are affected.

This product is only sold to foodservice customers and cannot be purchased directly by consumers. All customers that received the affected product have been properly notified.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Hormel Foods Customer Relations through their website or by calling 1-800-523-4635. Members of the media may contact media@hormel.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

USDA RECALL CLASSIFICATIONS

Class I: This is a health hazard situation where there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.

Class II: This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

Class III: This is a situation where the use of the product will not cause adverse health consequences.

