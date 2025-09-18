It's time for flu vaccines

It may not feel like fall here in Southwest Florida, but it is nevertheless time to get a fall flu vaccine. Dr. Neha Vyus, a family medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic, notes that the flu is a major cause of sickness and death around the world.

“It can affect all ages, including the very young, the very old, those with compromised immune function, those who have chronic medical conditions, those who reside in group homes or nursing homes, and those who are pregnant,” said Dr. Vyus.

She adds that while the vaccine doesn’t prevent the virus entirely, it can help reduce the severity of symptoms and the length of time you are sick.

