© 2025 WGCU News
PBS and NPR for Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Florida Social Security recipients prepare for changes

WGCU | By WGCU News
Published September 17, 2025 at 6:25 AM EDT

In his second term in office, President Donald Trump has promised to make sweeping changes to the Social Security Administration. The goal… aim and root out fraud and help reduce wait times. State Director of AARP Florida Jeff Johnson joined us to talk about the battles they won against the administration to assist those who desperately need the federal program and why there should be no worried about Social Security “drying up” any time soon.
Tags
Health SWFL In FocusWGCU NewsSocial SecurityHealthHealth CareTrump AdministrationPresident Trump
WGCU News
See stories by WGCU News