The Town of Fort Myers Beach marked the beginning of a new term of municipal leadership during its Town Council meeting Monday, with the swearing-in of newly elected council members Anita Cereceda and Tom Brady and the return of Rebecca Link to the Council.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the council reorganized, electing Anita Cereceda to once again serve as mayor and selecting Tom Brady to serve as vice mayor.

“The peaceful transfer of power is part of what makes this country great, and the friendships and mutual respect that remain through those transitions are what make Fort Myers Beach special,” said Town Manager Will McKannay. “Leadership may change, but our shared commitment to this community never does.”

Unlike municipalities in which the mayor is elected directly by voters, the Town of Fort Myers Beach operates under a council-manager form of government in which the mayor and vice mayor are selected by a majority vote of the elected Town Council.

Under the Town Charter, the Council elects a mayor from among its members at its first meeting following the November municipal election. In non-election years, the selection of the mayor and vice mayor takes place at the first regularly scheduled Council meeting in November.

The Town Charter further establishes the mayor's responsibilities, including presiding over Council meetings as chairperson, serving as the ceremonial head of the Town and acting as the head of municipal government for the execution of legal documents as required by ordinance.

The vice mayor serves in the mayor's absence or inability to lead. The Town's governing provisions also establish a process for maintaining continuity of leadership, requiring the Council to elect an interim vice mayor by majority vote when the vice mayor assumes the responsibilities of interim mayor.

While the mayor serves as the Town's ceremonial and presiding officer, legislative and policymaking authority remains vested in the Town Council collectively. The Town's council-manager structure separates the Council's policymaking responsibilities from the day-to-day administration of municipal operations.

The Nov. 16 organizational proceedings established the Council's leadership as its members begin their new terms, continuing their responsibility for municipal policy, public services, infrastructure and the Town's ongoing recovery and redevelopment.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.