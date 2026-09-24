Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson resigns from FGCU alumni board

Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson has resigned from the FGCU Alumni Association board of directors.

His resignation was as of Sept. 17 and confirmed by Pamela McCabe, director of University Communications & Media Relations, Office of the President.

Anderson's term on the alumni board started July 1, 2025.

Anderson has also apparently resigned from the board of Valerie's House, a local organization dedicated to ongoing grief support for children. A page for the organization's board of directors listed as " Meet Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson " goes to "Page Not Found" when selected. A query by WGCU to Valerie's House was not answered.

Anderson, a 2003 graduate FGCU with a bachelor's degree in criminal justice, has been the focus of allegations of sexual impropriety.

Fort Myers Mayor Accused of Sexual Impropriety; Refutes Claims

That story was fueled this past Monday at the Fort Myers City Council meeting, when two young men accused him of soliciting them.

Dominic Hendricks, 18, and Kagan Vann, 23, spoke during public comments at the meeting, alleging Anderson befriended them and eventually asked them intimate questions about their sex lives before propositioning them.

The allegations first surfaced when reporter Bob Norman of the independent online media outlet SW Florida Lighthouse published them on Substack earlier this month.

Vann, a local actor, said he trusted Anderson, painting the picture of a mentoring relationship.

"I trusted you as a friend. As someone who helped me not only with acting, but kind of motivated me to keep moving forward. On November 21st, 2024, you betrayed my trust. You propositioned me for sex," Vann said.

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