Allegations aired against Fort Myers mayor at city council meeting; Anderson refutes claims

A story involving Fort Myers Mayor Kevin Anderson and allegations of sexual impropriety was fueled Monday evening when two young men accused him of soliciting them.

Dominic Hendricks and Kagan Vann spoke during public comments at the Fort Myers City Council meeting, alleging Anderson befriended them and eventually asked them intimate questions about their sex lives before propositioning them.

The allegations first surfaced when reporter Bob Norman of the independent online media outlet SW Florida Lighthouse published them on Substack earlier this month.

Vann, a local actor, said he trusted Anderson, painting the picture of a mentor-type relationship.

"I trusted you as a friend. as someone who helped me not only with acting, but kind of motivated me to keep moving forward. On November 21st, 2024, you just raised my trust. You propositioned me for sex," Vann said.

MORE: New local online media site kicks off with allegations against Fort Myers Mayor Anderson

The SW Florida Lighthouse story also said a report was made to Fort Myers Police. Police Chief Jason Fields told the Lighthouse that to avoid the appearance of impropriety, the case was referred to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. The FDLE later determined there wasn't enough evidence for criminal charges.

Vann would likely dispute that claim. He had been a food runner at the Luminary Hotel, where he was having drinks with Anderson. After going to the restroom and coming back to finish his drink, he says he became so ill that EMS had to be called. He was taken to the hospital but claims no tests for drugs were done.

City Council video feed Dominic Hendricks speaks before Fort Myers City Council Monday afternoon alleging an improper action by city mayor Kevin Anderson against himself and urging the mayor to resign. Anderson declined to resign.

Hendricks is an FGCU student with an interest in local government. He developed a friendly relationship with Anderson after attending numerous City Council meetings. That is, until a public event at which he alleges Anderson became inappropriate.

"On July the 4th of this year at the American 250 event at downtown Fort Myers, he made sexual advances towards me that were not called for. He tried soliciting me for sex and I was not comfortable throughout the entire thing," he said.

"I just want to be clear that these allegations are false," Anderson said following public comments. Anderson also said he's always been available to the public even when they were critical of him and he would continue to do so.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.