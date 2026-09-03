DeSantis endorses Donalds for Florida governor despite past tensions

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is backing the Republican who could replace him, despite past differences.

At a GOP leadership forum on Tuesday, DeSantis threw his support behind the Republican candidates on November’s ballot. That includes U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds in the governor's race.

"I think you could see they've all done a great job thinking about these issues," DeSantis said. "They answered all the questions, and so I'm hoping you'll do what I do. I'm endorsing the slate here tonight."

Also in attendance were Attorney General James Uthmeier, Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson, all Republicans on November's ballot.

ALSO READ: Some conservatives are now criticizing Florida's African American History standards

Once allies, DeSantis and Donalds clashed over new Black history education standards in 2023.

A section of the standards say enslaved people “developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit.” Donalds commended the standards overall but criticized that part, and DeSantis' team criticized him in return.

Last year, DeSantis questioned Donalds' record, saying the congressman had not been part of Florida Republicans' victories.

ALSO READ: Donalds and Jolly call for Hope Florida reforms after scathing grand jury report

On Tuesday, Donalds welcomed DeSantis' endorsement.

"My mission as the state's next governor is to build on the success of Ron DeSantis to make sure that all of you can be free, and we continue to be the best state in all of America," he said.

Donalds faces Democrat David Jolly in November. Jolly is a former Republican U.S. representative who left the party over Trump.

Florida GOP Leadership Forum with Governor DeSantis https://t.co/BSGghbzI2f — Florida GOP (@FloridaGOP) September 1, 2026

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This story was produced by WUSF as part of a statewide journalism initiative funded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

