Boil water notice lifted on Port LaBelle

The 4,200 Port LaBelle Utility customers who were under a boil water notice advisory since the weekend, are now clear to drink the water with having to take additional safety steps.

A major waterline crack in the Port LaBelle service area left low to no pressure within the system. That means there was the possibility for backflow into the drinking water system.

The pipe was repaired over the weekend, but as a precaution, Port LaBelle Utility customers were encouraged to boil water for one minute before consumption until several days of testing showed it the water was safe.

Hendry County is now reporting the water is safe for consumption.

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