© 2026 WGCU News
News for all of Southwest Florida
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Shadows of supporters are seen as they wait for Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to arrive for a campaign event, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Ankeny, Iowa.
News
Learn more about this

Boil water notice lifted on Port LaBelle

WGCU | By Eileen Kelley
Published September 2, 2026 at 8:38 PM EDT
Close-up of faucet with turned drop water in modern bathroom. Horizontal crop with shallow depth of field
Close-up of faucet with turned drop water in modern bathroom. Horizontal crop with shallow depth of field

The 4,200 Port LaBelle Utility customers who were under a boil water notice advisory since the weekend, are now clear to drink the water with having to take additional safety steps.

A major waterline crack in the Port LaBelle service area left low to no pressure within the system. That means there was the possibility for backflow into the drinking water system.

The pipe was repaired over the weekend, but as a precaution, Port LaBelle Utility customers were encouraged to boil water for one minute before consumption until several days of testing showed it the water was safe.

Hendry County is now reporting the water is safe for consumption.

WGCU is your trusted source for news and information in Southwest Florida. We are a nonprofit public service, and your support is more critical than ever. Keep public media strong and donate now. Thank you.
Tags
Environment WGCU NewsHendry CountyBoil Water Alert
Eileen Kelley
See stories by Eileen Kelley
Trusted by over 30,000 local subscribers

Local News, Right Sized for Your Morning

Quick briefs when you are busy, deeper explainers when it matters, delivered early morning and curated by WGCU editors.

  • Environment
  • Local politics
  • Health
  • And more

Free and local. No spam. Unsubscribe anytime.

More from WGCU