Study: Rising seas can dampen job opportunities throughout Gulf Coast including Southwest Florida

Researchers compared sea-level rise with jobs in 26 coastal counties, including Collier and Lee, and found higher water levels can do more than damage homes and roads during floods over time: It can also cause fewer jobs, fewer businesses, and slower job growth.

The largest declines from Texas to Florida were in tourism and hospitality, natural resources and mining, transportation, trade, and utilities as sea levels rose an average of 4.3 inches in the counties from 2005 through 2021.

Simply said: The research published Sept. 1 in Environmental Research Communications links rising seas to long-term economic losses.

To avoid or minimize that, the paper suggests, a Gulf Coast community should prepare for rising seas based on its own risks and economy, protect wetlands and other natural areas that absorb floodwater, strengthen roads, drainage systems, and buildings against flooding and storms, and prepare workers, businesses, and local governments for economic changes that may unfold over decades.

“The analysis reveals a consistent pattern: Sea level rise exerts a statistically significant and largely adverse influence on regional economic performance,” the authors wrote. “Particularly in the long run.”

While the study found a relationship between rising seas and economic losses, it did not prove that sea-level rise caused every decline. The findings also cannot predict future losses or prove the exact same thing will continue to occur in Southwest Florida.

Environmental reporting for WGCU is funded in part by VoLo Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to accelerate change and global impact by supporting science-based climate solutions, enhancing education, and improving health.

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