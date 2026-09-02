A celebration Florida's grit, it's history and a famed cowboy, the late Pete Clemons, is on tap this weekend

The belly of Florida is the heart of cattle country where ranching traditions run deep and the roar of the crowd rises with the dust when the rodeo comes to town.

Such will be the case this weekend in Okeechobee.

For many Floridians, rodeo is more than eight seconds on the back of a bucking bronco or a whip speed race around a barrel. Rodeo is a connection to a way of life — one built on ranching, resiliency and community.

In Okeechobee, the Pete Clemons Rodeo keeps that tradition alive, drawing competitors, fans and the curious from across the region for a celebration of Florida’s history, its grit and the cowboy spirit.

The two-night event at the Okeechobee Cattleman’s Association Arena begins Saturday. Gates open at 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday. Mutton busting is at 6:30 p.m. both nights followed by the rodeo at 7 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday evening.

The arena is at 1885 U.S. 441, in Okeechobee. Tickets for those 13 and up are $20 if purchased in advance on-line. They are $25 at the door.

For children between the age 6 to 12. tickets are $13. Children 5 and under are free.

Cash will needed for parking and the concession. Proceeds from both will benefit children in Okeechobee County.

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